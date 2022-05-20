Need A Job? Jarvis Christian University Hosting Job Fair In Hawkins, TX

We all know that "AirBnB" is the newest way for folks traveling to find a place to stay. But what if you're not trying to blow your summer budget going out of town and want to have some fun closer to home while also not having an entire place to clean up after you're done? Maybe you and your family just want to spend a day by the pool but you don't have one at the crib or you just don't want to deal with crowds in public spaces? Well we've came across a website that allows you to rent backyard pools by the hour and we found a few here in East Texas that we think you're going to LOVE!

FLINT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO