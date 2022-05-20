ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins, TX

Need A Job? Jarvis Christian University Hosting Job Fair In Hawkins, TX

By Melz On The MIC
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Its been called "The Great Resignation", Americans have been quitting in their jobs in droves since the pandemic began and while some see this as a bad thing, I see it as a good thing. Why? Because people are waking up to the fact that life is short and so are...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

New 2022 Video Created Shows What Life Is Like in Kilgore, Texas

Sometimes I am just in awe when I see the talent that is here in East Texas. So recently I stumbled upon this new video showing what it’s like to live in Kilgore, Texas. The video just popped up on my social media feed and I saw lots of people reacting to it so I had to see what it was all about for myself. As soon as I hit play on the video, I automatically loved it because the background music is such a great choice for Kilgore, it’s ‘My Town’ by Montgomery Gentry.
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX Seafood Favorite Will Be Featured On Texas Bucket List TV Show

Now you know that my favorite restaurant in Tyler is by far and away Uncle Jacks Kitchen. Let's not even mince words about it, you've heard me talk about them on the air and you've more than likely have ran into me in person there because I'm always there. Momentum for Uncle Jacks has gone through the roof recently after the "end all be all of Opinion groups in East Texas" on Facebook Tyler Rants and Raves starting talking about them. This jewel in North Tyler won't be a hidden one too much longer because the TV show "Texas Bucket List" stopped by recently!
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Important Message from Kilgore, TX Animal Control About Baby Wildlife

Kilgore, Texas Animal Control took to their Facebook page recently to share an important reminder and/or message regarding baby wildlife. One of the sweetest parts of springtime is seeing the baby wildlife. Here in East Texas, seeing all of the new life is precious, uplifting, and feels like something straight out of a Disney movie. And if you are an animal lover like me, even MORE so.
KILGORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texas City, TX
Hawkins, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Hawkins, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

[PHOTOS]: Unique Gilmer, TX Ranch on 40 Acres is Waiting for You Right Now

If you've been dreaming of living the ranch life in ETX, this unique Gilmer, Texas ranch sitting on almost 40 acres may just what you've been looking for. Nestled in Upshur County, just looking at the photos of this property may be enough to tangibly feel your stress levels drop. The home offers close to 5000 square feet, including decks where you can sit and take in the lovely view.
GILMER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

You Can Rent These Backyard Pools In Tyler & Flint, TX By The Hour!

We all know that "AirBnB" is the newest way for folks traveling to find a place to stay. But what if you're not trying to blow your summer budget going out of town and want to have some fun closer to home while also not having an entire place to clean up after you're done? Maybe you and your family just want to spend a day by the pool but you don't have one at the crib or you just don't want to deal with crowds in public spaces? Well we've came across a website that allows you to rent backyard pools by the hour and we found a few here in East Texas that we think you're going to LOVE!
FLINT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Trade#College#Americans#Optional Covid Protocols#The Auxiliary Gym#The Workforce Fair
Classic Rock 96.1

‘Find ‘Em Friday’ Is Happening In Tyler, They’re Wanted By Tyler Police

You know, it's the nerve of some people and their boldness that really gets under my skin. When it comes to being a thief, or alleged thief, some of them will never learn that when they're committing the crime it's often caught by a surveillance camera. Images from those cameras are then often turned over to the police department where they step in and get to do their job in locating these suspects who could ultimately face prosecution.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Senior Prank At Kilgore High School Interrupted By Kilgore Police

It's a tradition and a right of passage for high school seniors, planning and pulling off the ultimate prank on the school right before graduation. Senior classes have been doing it for years, I remember years ago my senior class pulling off a prank on our school's administration offices - I believe it had something to do with Vaseline and the doorknobs leading into the principal and vice principal's offices, the attendance and counselors offices and the nurse's office too. Now I wasn't a part of the planning or the execution of the prank but just heard what was going to happen and how it was going to be carried out. Just some harmless fun that left all those people a bit confused about how they were going to get into their office.
KILGORE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Classic Rock 96.1

Severe Texas Drought Causing Part of Rio Grande River to Dry Up

You don't need me to tell you that there hasn't been a lot of rain in Texas so far this year. Sure, we've had storms move through but those storms have moved through quickly with only a brief period of rain. What we need is a several good storms, with three to four days of constant rain each, especially since we're about a month away from the official start of summer.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool Might Not Open As Expected For Summer Swimming

Tyler's only public pool is in jeopardy of not opening in time for residents to have some summer fun. While the city's splash pads have been open since May 14th, Fun Forest Pool isn't expected to open until May 28th and 29th and then regularly for the summer beginning Saturday, June 4th, but those opening dates might be in jeopardy if they can't fill all of their open positions.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Border Patrol Agents Seize $18 Million in Methamphetamine

At times when I hear about crimes being committed I feel bad for the people involved because often they feel like they have no other option. But in instances like this it's difficult for me to think that way, when someone is actively participating in transporting and distributing over 900 pounds of Methamphetamine in the state of Texas they need to face some serious consequences.
LAREDO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy