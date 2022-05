Hi, this is Leslie, and yes it’s true, today is my birthday!. I’m glad to be working early today, because I’ve got a day planned with my family. We’re going to go into the city. I really love being a tourist in Chicago. There’s so much to see and do. The important thing is that both of my kids and my husband will be with me, so I know it’s going to be a great day! I think we’re going to go to the Sears Skydeck. I’ve never been – have you? The pictures look wild!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO