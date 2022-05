Geneva, Ohio - The University of La Verne will be represenrted at the 2022 NCAA Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Zachary Reid will be competing in the110m High Hurdles and Temesgen Kflom Berhe will be competing in the 10,000m. This is the first time that both athletes will be competing in the NCAA Championships. The events can be viewed online by clicking HERE.

GENEVA, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO