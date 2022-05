An argument between a father and daughter over a messy bedroom is behind a drive-by double shooting in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, the 17-year-old daughter was kicked out of the house because she refused to clean her bedroom, so she called her 19-year-old boyfriend and told him to come by and shoot her father.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO