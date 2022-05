(Des Moines, IA) — Lawmakers have voted to make changes in Iowa’s popular “Bottle Bill.” Republicans today (Monday)voted to accept House adjustments and send the bill to the governor. The legislation would let grocery stores stop accepting empty bottles and cans and paying deposits. Republicans say more redemption centers will open once the per container handling fee is tripled with the change. Senator Claire Celsi, a Democrat from Des Moines, says letting grocery stores and other retailers opt-out of accepting empties means many Iowans will have nowhere to get their deposits back. The governor hasn’t said what she will do with the bottle bill changes.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO