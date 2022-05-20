ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend May 20-22, 2022

By Ryan Painter (KUTV)
KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's been a bizarre few days as I watched a trilogy of films that have absolutely nothing in common other than the fact that I enjoyed all three. There is the family friendly "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," the second film from the beloved Downton Abbey...

kutv.com

KUTV

TikTok star to speak at free workshop for high schoolers

KUTV — The following information was provided by The Leonardo. London Lazerson wants to inspire a younger generation. With over 8 million followers on Tik Tok, London Lazerson is a viral content creator. London joined Fresh Living to share more about his path to internet content creation and an...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

PHOTOS: Queer Spectra Arts Festival celebrated in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The fourth annual Queer Spectra Arts Festival was celebrated in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The festival involved art, workshops, a keynote speaker and performances. Over 30 artists participated in the event, some from different parts of the world. According to the festival announcement,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
flaunt.com

Kilby Block Party 3 | An Experience Beyond Music

What was the coolest city in all of America to be in this weekend? If you guessed Salt Lake City, you’d be correct. Hundreds flocked to Utah’s capital to jam out to the likes of Mac Demarco, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Animal Collective, and Steve Lacy for the third Kilby Block Party.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Rio Tinto Kennecott welcomes back visitors

BINGHAM CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Rio Tinto Kennecott is welcoming tours again at the Bingham Canyon Copper Mine. The self guided tours have been closed down for two years because of COVID-19, but Rio Tinto Kennecott says they’re ready to bring them back. They put a lot of effort into their visitor’s center, hoping to […]
BINGHAM CANYON, UT
ABC4

SLC airport adds direct flights to this international spot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Travelers can now fly direct to a new international destination from the Salt Lake City Airport. Lufthansa Group announced on Monday that its new quality-leisure-carrier airline, Eurowings Discover will launch flights from Salt Lake City to Frankfurt, Germany. The airline will operate three weekly, non-stop connections between Salt Lake City […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s most haunted hiking trail

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – With the weather warming up, many are looking for fun and exciting hikes across Utah. One unique hike is beautiful but considered haunted. The Rock Canyon Trail in Utah County has many activities such as rock climbing, horseback riding, rappelling, and caving. The canyon has a rich history as well. In […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

SLC brewery awarded with bar license by DABC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – RoHa Brewing in Salt Lake City was the single recipient of a bar license at last month’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) meeting.  According to Gastronomic SLC, the brew house spent four months on the waitlist before being granted a bar license, which are hard to come by here […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Walmart announces plan to bring drone delivery to Utah

(KUTV) — Utah is one of six states where Walmart plans to bring its drone delivery network for customers. The company announced Tuesday they and DroneUp plan to bring the service to Salt Lake City some time in 2022. Walmart officials said in a press release that in total,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Why a Utah hotel is housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop

KUTV — The following information was provided by the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Travel has returned, and the world is buzzing for exciting adventures, relaxing getaways, and family staycations. Whatever your travel plans, Hilton Salt Lake City Center offers amenities for any kind of vacationer. The hotel is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake animal officials remind residents to keep pets safe in heat

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As summer weather approaches, Salt Lake County Animal Services reminded residents to keep pets safe in the heat. "Dogs can’t release heat from sweating, as humans do, which means their internal body temperature rise quickly," officials said. "This can cause them to get heat stroke, and possibly die. Senior dogs, puppies, and those with flatter faces, suffer even more in hot weather. Do what’s best for your dog, leave them at home to steal the couch, drink cool water, and relax in a shady spot."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Non-profit hosts Little Cottonwood Canyon transportation meeting

(KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based non-profit Engaged Informed Americans plans to hold another meeting to discuss how to address transportation issues in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hampton Inn and Suites on 1345 South Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Riverdale's Motor-Vu Drive-In no longer showing movies; land rezoned for housing

RIVERDALE — Utah’s already-dwindling number of drive-in movie theaters appears on a downward slope yet again. Coleman’s Motor-Vu Drive-In in Riverdale, first opened back in 1947, will no longer be showing movies “until further notice,” reads a post on its Facebook page. At the same time, a Riverdale official says the land where Motor-Vu sits — home to a weekend swap meet — has been rezoned so the land can be turned into a housing development.
RIVERDALE, UT
luxuryrealestate.com

Sleek Contemporary One Level Living in Murray, Utah!

Located at 1137 W Cumulus Crest Way in Murray, Utah!. 4 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | Approx. 4,000 SF | .23 Acres | Offered at $915,000. Sleek, contemporary home offers the convenience of one-level living with the bonus of a fully finished lower level. Buyers will be the beneficiaries of so many upgrades including an extended 3-car garage with an exit door, can lighting, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, farm sink, 6 burner gas stove, double ovens, and custom Mountain Crest cabinetry. There are three bedrooms on the main level including the Master suite and bath with an oversized shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. The lower level is finished with a comfy theatre room (120" screen), a wet bar in the recreation room, a 4th bedroom and full bath, and lots and lots of storage. Beautifully landscaped flat yard is fully fenced and has an expanded patio area and a gas bbq line. The area has gorgeous mountain views and is nestled in this Murray Cove Ivory Homes development within walking distance to the Jordan River Parkway trail system, and minutes from schools, shopping, and the freeway.
MURRAY, UT

Comments / 0

