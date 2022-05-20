What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend May 20-22, 2022

Located at 1137 W Cumulus Crest Way in Murray, Utah!. 4 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | Approx. 4,000 SF | .23 Acres | Offered at $915,000. Sleek, contemporary home offers the convenience of one-level living with the bonus of a fully finished lower level. Buyers will be the beneficiaries of so many upgrades including an extended 3-car garage with an exit door, can lighting, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, farm sink, 6 burner gas stove, double ovens, and custom Mountain Crest cabinetry. There are three bedrooms on the main level including the Master suite and bath with an oversized shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. The lower level is finished with a comfy theatre room (120" screen), a wet bar in the recreation room, a 4th bedroom and full bath, and lots and lots of storage. Beautifully landscaped flat yard is fully fenced and has an expanded patio area and a gas bbq line. The area has gorgeous mountain views and is nestled in this Murray Cove Ivory Homes development within walking distance to the Jordan River Parkway trail system, and minutes from schools, shopping, and the freeway.

MURRAY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO