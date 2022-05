PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 95th annual Stotesbury Cup Regatta wrapped up Saturday on the Schuylkill River. Thousands of young rowers competed. Some of the morning races got delayed but teams still showed up for each other. “These are my guys and it’s going to be a good race,” Mihir Steingard, of Lower Merion crew, said. For the crew team from Lower Merion, the day began at the crack of dawn. They were on the banks of the Schuylkill River preparing their boats. “These guys, we went from the novice level,” Steingard said. “We’ve only been on the water for about three months. To compete...

