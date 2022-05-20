ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann rebooked for UFC ‘Fight Night’ event in August

By Jesse Holland
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara McMann and Aspen Ladd will square off in a battle of old school vs. new at the upcoming UFC “Fight Night” event on Aug. 13, according to All Access MMA, a booking that comes nearly two years after...

