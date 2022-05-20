Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann rebooked for UFC ‘Fight Night’ event in August

Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio squared off in a Welterweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., May 21, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ponzinibbio’s pressure met Pereira’s lateral footwork to begin the contest, but an eye poke from Ponzinibbio stalled the action. Pereira cracked his opponent with a heavy overhand preceded by the jab. Ponzinibbio continued to advance but struggled to land punches. He did find a home for a few low kicks, however. Pereira answered with snappy front kicks. Pereira showed off good head movement when Ponzinibbio did back him into the fence. Another big right hand connected for Pereira and stunned his opponent briefly. Ponzinibbio recovered and ripped a couple kicks. Near the end of the round, Pereira landed a couple more counter punches and front kicks to the mid-section.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO