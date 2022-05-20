ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

fresh52 Farmers’ Market at Inspirada Announces Saturday Markets

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 4 days ago

Fresh52 Farmers’ Market at Inspirada announces Saturday Markets. WHAT: The popular fresh52 Farmers’ Market at Inspirada announces its return to every first and third Saturday of the month from 9 am – 2 pm, all year long. The bi-weekly event at Inspirada is a friendly, open-air...

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

Related
vegas24seven.com

Ninth Annual ‘Fashion for Three Square’ Transforms Food Bank and Fight Against Childhood Hunger

Ninth Annual ‘Fashion for Three Square’ Transforms Food Bank and Fight Against Childhood Hunger. Three Square Food Bank hosted event to benefit children in need. On Saturday, May 7, “Fashion for Three Square,” a special event underwritten by the Three Square Food Bank transformed Three Square’s north campus – which ordinarily houses operations, volunteering, food rescue, warehousing and distribution – into a majestic party venue. Complete with elegant décor, fashion models, entertainment and local culinary tastes, the gathering’s attendees came together to support the Bag Childhood Hunger campaign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Food & Drinks
8 News Now

Sweet Additions for Memorial Day

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Pinkbox Donuts are coming out with delicious new designs for Memorial Day weekend. And they’re also teaming up with AMR and Medicwest for a fun and good cause. Jessica Anderson with Pinkbox donuts and Michael Johnson join us to talk about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Allegiant Electric LLC hires electrician

• Allegiant Electric LLC, an electrical contractor in Las Vegas, has appointed industry-certified journeyman electrician Mark Rogge as the company’s project manager. Rogge has spent the entirety of his career in the electrical industry, acquiring over 30 years of experience in both field service and superintendence. “We are fortunate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#Vegan#Bread#Bocce#Food Drink#Fresh52 Farmers#Picked Today Produce#The 5098 Bread Company#Bella Sauce#Yaqui Zen Kitchen#Erbs#Farmers#Inspirada Builders#Llc
nevadabusiness.com

Reset IV Expanding Again in 2022

Las Vegas-Based Wellness Firm Offering Services in New Markets. RESET IV is marking the second quarter of 2022 with expansion into more markets across the United States. Clients can now rely on RESET IV for their health and wellness needs in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Tampa, and Orlando markets. These locations are in addition to Miami, Boca Raton/Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida, we’re also in Dallas, Texas, and in California we now serve clients in Los Angeles and Orange County, along with our flagship location, Las Vegas. President and CEO, Daniel Rubenstein, explains, “This adds up to eleven new locations for service since the start of 2022, and we are far from finished. Demand continues to grow for our IV services, and thanks to the dedicated medical experts continuing to join us we anticipate a strong year for expansion.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New luxury high-rise coming to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson approved a new high-rise condo development. Soon, construction will begin on the Pinnacle Residencies, located inside Macdonald Highlands. This will be the first residential high-rise in the city of Henderson. With great views, the builder said this will be unlike any other development in the valley. “A […]
HENDERSON, NV
vegas24seven.com

Rail Explorers Las Vegas Announces New Summer Tours Schedule Beginning June 4

Guests enjoy the Super Soaker Round-Up Tour on Rail Explorers in Boulder City, Nevada. (Photo Courtesy of Rail Explorers USA) Rail Explorers®, the year-round, all-ages, outdoor-adventure attraction featuring pedal-assist rail bikes fitted with the REX Propulsion System, will offer tours five days a week beginning June 4. All rides start at the Nevada State Railroad Museum and continue for an 8-mile roundtrip excursion to Railroad Pass where guests may relax in the signature red Adirondack chairs. All tours include free museum entry.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-earning zip codes in Las Vegas metro area

(Stacker) - The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Elite Body Sculpture Opens New Location in Henderson

Elite Body Sculpture has opened a new state of the art facility at 901 N. Green Valley Pkwy, suite 250 located in the Green Valley Corporate Center in Henderson. Led by Dr. Ali M. Mosharrafa and Dr. Raja Nalturi, Elite Body Sculpture is located just south of Las Vegas proper and is the newest office in the nationwide organization. Elite Body Sculpture utilizes AirSculpt Technology, a treatment that allows the removal of unwanted fat, achieving dramatic body contouring.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns for its eighteenth annual event on Memorial Day weekend. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Boulder City, the event will take place on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 at Bicentennial Park located at 999 Colorado Street. Featuring food...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

How to keep you and your pets safe as temperatures climb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As summer temperatures kick into high gear in the Las Vegas valley, it’s important to keep safety at top of mind for you and your pets. A spokesperson for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said this time of year, desert residents should always have water with them, including in the car.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy