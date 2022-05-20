ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

A Jungle-Themed Pool And 12-Acres On Lake Ozark Could Be Yours For This Whopping Sum

By Ryan Hayward
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The main home has an open floor concept, offering an 11,200-square-foot dwelling with five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Read on to see even more...

www.housedigest.com

FOX2Now

Free Trip Tuesday to Margaritaville Lake Resort at The Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS – It’s Free Trip Tuesday, brought to you by Ryan Kelley, The Home Loan Expert. On Tuesday, May 24, you could win a trip for four to Margaritaville Lake Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. It includes a three-night stay, 18 holes of golf, horseback rides, and much more. The winner will also get admission to the Big Surf Waterpark, the Jolly Mon Indoor Water Park, and Bridal Cave.
LIFESTYLE
lakeexpo.com

344 Regatta Bay Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Interested in a full time residence, second home or investment property? This peaceful turn key retreat is 100% ready for new owners. Welcome to the exclusive Regatta Bay condominiums! This Complex is located directly off Horseshoe Bend Parkway which is close to many restaurants, waterfront bars and golf courses. This perfectly remodeled and maintained unit comes with a large screened porch that showcases the main channel views for miles, all new flooring, all new furniture, all new appliances to include a water softener, custom tile fireplace, spacious dining room with additional breakfast bar, large picture frame windows in the master suite. This master bathroom is spa like with French doors and a jetted soaker tub. Just down a few steps takes you to the community dock and your 12 x 36 boat slip(included in price) which is just 1 of the many amenities. Multiple pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, club house, and playground. Schedule your showing today! Sure to sell fast!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KTLO

16 business licenses issued in Mountain Home in April

The city of Mountain Home issued 16 business licenses in April. – Linda Atkins for Specialized Automotive and Diesel, LLC., an auto repair shop located at 1419 Highway 62 East;. – Earl Goodwin for Zebby’s Snow Cones, a food truck located at 1347 Highway 62 East;. – Steve Brown...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

One of America’s Luxury Destination Resorts is in Missouri

This world-class resort is just a few short hours away from the Tri-States and one of the coolest places to stay. Big Cedar Lodge was named one of the best resort destination places to visit out of 18 in America. The resort is located in Ridgedale, Missouri just outside of Branson, and overlooks Table Rock Lake. Now, this is a place I can relax and unwind.
RIDGEDALE, MO
KOLR10 News

Mercy is building a new $3.2 million clinic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — By Spring of 2023, there will be a new Mercy clinic just off Kansas Expressway between Battlefield Road and Sunset Street. The new $3.2 million clinic will replace the old Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – South Creek. A news release from Mercy said the new clinic will add 1,500 square feet of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

Family Fun Turns Into A Family Business

MARSHFIELD, MO. – On a 40-acre farm in Webster County, near Marshfield, Mo., Clint and Cassie Lininger are raising goats. But not just any goats. They breed, raise, and train rodeo goats. Currently they have 76 goats, including all the goat kids recently born. Rafter C Rodeo Goats was...
MARSHFIELD, MO
My 1053 WJLT

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri cattle producer is expecting decreasing herd sizes

(Brownfield Network) – A southwestern Missouri cattle producer says there could be a sharp decrease in cattle herd sizes if processors and retailers don’t share more of their profit margins. “The producer has given all he can give right now,” said Glen Cope. Cope says rising cattle...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Heavy rains wash out two roads near the Lake of the Ozarks

Recent flooding and heavy rains damage roads around the Lake of the Ozarks. The Osage Beach Parks and Recreation Department reports last weekend’s storms caused a culvert to collapse in the back of the park, taking out the road that leads to the park’s lake front access. The park’s department says they hope to have the culvert replaced in July.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Accident North of Mountain Home Claims Life of Mountain Home Man

Mountain Home, AR. – A Mountain Home man lost his life in a major two-vehicle accident on Thursday, May 19th of 2022. The crash happened on State Highway 5 North near Timberlane road at roughly 3:30 PM. One of the drivers, John Wilson, 60 of Mountain Home, died as a part of the crash.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
tastychomps.com

A Foodie’s Travel Guide to Silver Dollar City – Ozarks – Branson, Missouri

Nestled within the Ozark mountains in Branson, Missouri, Silver Dollar City transports guests back to the 1880’s (with a modern flare, of course). At Silver Dollar City, guests can enjoy a variety of thrilling rides and coasters, demonstrations from local craftsmen, unique festivals and themed dining experiences. The origins of this theme park date back to 1894, when William Henry Lynch and his two daughters, Miriam and Genevieve, opened a tourist attraction around Marvel Cave. In 1960, the attraction expanded to the Silver Dollar City theme park as we know it today, and Marvel Cave remains one of its most popular attractions.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Homelessness in Springfield: A closer look at the city’s plan to help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city leaders want to hear from the community about how to use federal assistance to help those struggling with homelessness. Members of the Citizens Advisory Committee for Community Development are holding a public hearing about Springfield’s Draft Allocation Plan for the HOME-American Rescue Plan on Tuesday, May 24. The HOME-ARP is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Silver Dollar City unveils new calming space

Silver Dollar City, in collaboration with Mercy, unveiled their all-new and first ever Family Calming Space on Saturday, May 14. The unveiling of the calming space at Red Gold Heritage Hall, which coincided with the annual Mercy Day at the 1880s theme park, was created for guests with special needs who experience sensory overload.
KOLR10 News

64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa pushes on despite rainfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Festivities remain in full swing this Saturday at the 64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa. From rides, food, booths and even wrestling, people have had plenty to take in despite the sour weather. Kurt Gilliam said even while the rain came down, it was still a great reason to get out of the […]
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Prepare for potential flooding in Greene County this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team expects more rain during the week of May 22. And that brings new worries about flooding. The Greene County’s Office of Emergency Management shared with KY3 areas that are the most prone to flooding and safety tips so you can prepare.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
House Digest

