Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories revisiting the biggest what-ifs in IU history. Everyone knows about the 1975-76 season. If you were there for it, you probably don’t stop talking about it. If you weren’t, it’s been mentioned whenever another seemingly-great team has nearly matched it. Nobody has. Indiana’s 32-0 has (so far!) stood the test of time as the last undefeated season in men’s college basketball.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO