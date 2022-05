The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is continuing to offer additional baby formula choices to WIC participants as the nationwide shortage presses on. Robin Gillespie, WIC manager at the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said the state typically contracts with one company a year to be able to get lower prices. When Abbott Nutrition – a major Michigan manufacturer – issued a voluntary recall and ceased production of formula in February due to contamination issues, the state expanded to include more options.

