On June 2, 2022 the Durango-La Plata 911 Communications center will be hosting an open house to show members of the public what it is that our local dispatchers do. “On June 2nd, from 11 am to 2 pm we’re hosting an Open House. You’re invited to step behind the curtain and see what it’s like to be a 911 Dispatcher,” said 911 Administrative Analyst, Ben Lloyd.

DURANGO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO