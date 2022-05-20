ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Affidavit: Mom blames baby’s injuries on family dog

By Erica Miller
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQew0_0flFvmfX00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Byron Brown, 20, and Sarah Wroe, 19, were arrested last night after police said they caused their daughter’s death. 1-month-old Diamond died May 11 after she was found unresponsive in her parent’s home.

Last week, the Midland Police Department said it was investigating after the infant was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Now an affidavit has revealed new details in the case.

According to court documents, on May 11 a detective was called to Midland Memorial Hospital after Diamond was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed. At the hospital, the detective met with both parents for questioning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PauyO_0flFvmfX00
Photo shared with permission.

In an interview with Wroe, the detective stated the young mother blamed the dog for her baby’s injuries. Wroe reportedly said a few days earlier, her 30-pound dog jumped on her infant daughter. Then her story changed, and she said it happened a week or two weeks ago. She later said the dog “put a paw” on the baby’s head. The detective stated Wroe offered no other explanation for how her child ended up with such severe injuries.

The detective then interviewed Brown, who offered up his version of events. Brown said he’d left their shared apartment earlier in the day to go look for a new place to live and that after looking at apartments, he called Wroe to tell check in. According to Brown, Wroe did not answer, but returned his call a few minutes later and said something was wrong with their baby and that she “wasn’t breathing right”.

Brown said he rushed home and they called 911. Brown told police EMS came to his apartment and said there was nothing wrong with the baby and left. We have not been able to confirm if the couple truly called 911 that afternoon.

The father told us in an interview earlier this week that he and Wroe took a nap and that later their daughter started convulsing and making “strange noises”, but he and Wroe were hesitant to call EMS and decided to let Diamond sleep.

“She slept for about four hours…she wouldn’t wake up, she wouldn’t eat. Then later that night, my wife told me her (the baby’s) head was swollen.”

Brown said that is when they decided to call 911.

After Diamond died, the parents were taken in for additional questioning; however, neither could provide an explanation for their child’s injuries, the affidavit stated. Diamond’s body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy and an arrest warrant was later issued for both Brown and Wroe. They are currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Snyder mom arrested in Odessa for leaving kids in hot car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Snyder, Texas woman was arrested in Odessa Sunday after police said she left her children in a car with no air conditioning. Gloria Benitez, 33, has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment.  According to an affidavit, around 12:20 in the morning on May 22, an officer with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man traumatized after home invasion

ODESSAA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man is in shambles after he said he was held up in his home and his stuff was stolen. Jeff Doty said he was held up in his home on Beechwood Street during a three hour home invasion last weekend. He said the suspects left with several of his […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Friends mourn sudden loss of Odessa man killed in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is mourning the loss of a local father, after a deadly crash over the weekend. The victim’s friends are devastated by this sudden loss. Early Saturday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a single car roll over crash in the 4600 block of Golder Avenue. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate store burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Police need your help identifying the suspect seen in this photo, who officers say broke into a local business and stole several items. Odessa Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at 610 N. County Rd West at Envios Mi Tierra in the early morning […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate deadly rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after Odessa Police Department reported a rollover crash that took place early Saturday morning. Police say that the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:26 am, May 21st, 2022. Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department were sent to the 4600 block of Golder avenue. when they discovered a […]
ODESSA, TX
KOAT 7

3-year-old in critical condition following shooting

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Sheriff's deputies in Lea County are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot. The Lea County Sheriff's Office said they were called on Friday to the 3000 block of Stanolind Road in Hobbs for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 3-year-old...
LEA COUNTY, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Driver dead after crashing into building

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One man is dead after police say his car rolled over and crashed into several objects before slamming into a building around 5:04 am on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. Midland Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning near the 1700 block of W. Industrial Ave. […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Byron Brown
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Parents charged with murder in death of Midland infant

Editor’s Note: Earlier this week we spoke with the infant’s father. At that time, he identified the baby by name, shared photos with us, and said he wanted to talk about the events leading up to her death. MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The parents of a baby found unresponsive last week have been arrested in connection […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAGS

Midland man pleads guilty to Bryan crash that killed friend

BRYAN, Texas — The Midland man who killed his friend in a drunk driving crash in 2020 at a busy Bryan intersection has been sentenced. The Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Colton Bradley, 24, pled guilty to manslaughter in the drunk driving crash. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing his friend, James Ragsdale and hurting three others in the crash.
BRYAN, TX
KBAT 99.9

Daytina Blair Hulslander Missing Murdered Midland Mother of 5: UPDATE

Last year I wrote a story about Daytina Blair Hulslander, a mother of five young children from Midland, Tx, who went missing in 1998. She lived in a small trailer home outside of Midland, Tx at 6102 E County Road 86. For those of you who love to see things for yourself the picture I've included with this article is of the trailer that now sits on the location where Daytina went missing, however it is not the same home.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Kermit Police Department respond to a shooting

KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man in the neck. According to Kermit Police Department, the shooting took place on May 15th, 2022. Officers were sent to the 500 Block of South Polar where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The […]
KERMIT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Diamonds#Police#Midland Memorial Hospital
cbs7.com

Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Texas (KOSA) - The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double murder of a Mother and Daughter in Big Lake. The Husband and Father of the victims, Porfirio Ortiz, is charged with the killings. On May 18, 2022, at 3:57 p.m., the Reagan County Sheriff received...
BIG LAKE, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 24, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Keath James Sharp, 19, of Carlsbad, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Music City mall theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who stole from inside the Music City Mall. Police reported that on May 9th, 2022 the unidentified male stole a pair of sunglasses from a store inside Music City Mall. Officers say he left […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtaw.com

Midland Man Admits To Brazos County Charges From A Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

A Midland man admits to a drunk driving crash in Bryan in February 2020 that killed a passenger in his car and injured three people in a pickup. According to a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 24 year old Colton Bradley was sentenced to 14 years after pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
cbs7.com

A structure fire was reported out in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to our media partners at KBest Media, a structure fire was reported at approximately 6 pm near 8th street and San Antonio in the city of Big Spring. The house was unoccupied at the time that the fire occurred, but the fire did...
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Family of motorcycle crash victim remembering lost loved one

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elijah Barrera was only 23-years-old, and his family said he graduated from Odessa College just a few days before he was involved in a motorcycle crash. He was looking forward to the future they didn’t realize was about to be tragically stripped away from him. Now the family of Barrera are […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy