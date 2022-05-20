ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's making a statement': Rockies' Yonathan Daza thriving with increased playing time

By Danielle Allentuck
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

DENVER • Yonathan Daza has worn the same pair of white Nike sneakers to the ballpark every day for the past two weeks.

He knows it's his offseason work — extra time in the weight room paired with swimming — that has him playing some of the best baseball of his career, not his superstition. But Daza, who owns the best batting average in the league (with a minimum 70 plate appearances) doesn't want to change a thing right now.

"I feel amazing," he said. "I just like to go out there and have fun."

And fun he's having.

Daza, who is always dancing, saw limited playing time in April. He started picking up more action when Kris Bryant hit the injured list, and has played so well that he'll remain a fixture in the lineup even with Bryant scheduled to return on Saturday. Daza is riding a career-high 11 game hitting streak, hitting .390 with seven RBIs during that span.

"He's been great. Putting the ball in play, getting his hits, playing good defense," manager Bud Black said. "Currently, he's make a statement."

Daza made his debut in 2019, but wasn't called up at all during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, making last year his first full season in the majors. He thrived at times, but his hitting also tinkered off at the end of the year following a thumb injury. As their best outfielder defender, there was never a question in the Rockies' minds that he would make this team. But they wanted to see more consistency from him at the plate, and that's exactly what they are getting now.

"He did some things that led us to believe 'hey, he can hit and improve upon last year,'" Black said. "We saw the strength come on last year; he's a little bit stronger."

Daza has never been a power hitter, something that took a while for him to accept earlier in his career. He's hit just two home runs in the majors, and 30 across eight minor league seasons. What he does, however, is get the ball in play and get on base consistently.

"If I said to you 'I don't want to hit homers,' I'd be lying," he said. "But I know what of player I am, and I just want to get better. I can get on base and let the big boys bring me home. If I can hit some homers, I mean — amazing."

He's striking out only 7% of the time — also among the best in the league — something he attributes to gaining experience. He's hit all over the lineup, but has stayed primarily in the second spot recently.

"I just try to do the best I can."

