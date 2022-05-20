ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks Linked to Zach LaVine in Free Agency

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

The Hawks are one of four teams interested in signing LaVine this offseason.

We have some news that will make your Friday afternoon even better. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago , Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine will be targeted by the Atlanta Hawks this summer during free agency.

The 27-year-old shooting guard is a two-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. LaVine averaged 24.4 points on 47.6 FG% and 38.9 3PT% this season, which solidified his case for a large payday this summer. On July 1, LaVine becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Johnson wrote , "The Bulls are fully expecting LaVine to take visits, be wined and dined, and explore the unrestricted free agency he has earned." Additionally, four teams have already been linked to LaVine - Lakers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks, and Hawks.

Two weeks ago, the Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said he wasn't scared of the luxury tax. That's good because LaVine will command a five-year, $212 million contract wherever he goes. Fitting that kind of contract into any contender's salary cap is no easy task.

There are reasons to believe the Hawks are capable of pulling off such a splashy free-agent signing. The first is Trae Young. Their All-Star point guard led the NBA in total points and assists for the second time in league history, which makes Atlanta an even more attractive destination. Secondly, the roster is built for a consolidation trade (should there be a sign-and-trade). Lastly, the Hawks have all of their draft picks which could be used in any scenario.

With the 2022 NBA Draft a few weeks away, and free agency the following month, it is sure to be an exciting summer in Atlanta. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

