NCAA Softball Tournament: Missouri State falls in opening round at Mizzou

Missouri State softball's first NCAA Tournament win since 2011 is going to have to wait at least one more day.

The Bears fell 3-1 to No. 15 Mizzou in the opening game of the Columbia Regional at Mizzou Softball Stadium. It was the first matchup between the in-state rivals since 2015.

Missouri State will play Saturday at 4 p.m. in the first elimination game where it will play the loser of Friday evening's game between Illinois and Arizona. The winner of the first elimination game will play later in the day at 6:30 p.m. in another elimination game.

Mizzou got two runs in the bottom of the third. The first came on a Kendyll Bailey groundout that brought Brooke Wilmes home. A throwing error later in the inning brought home Alex Honnold.

The Bears got their lone run in the top of the sixth after Olivia Krehbiel doubled to lead off the inning and Annie Mueller drove her in with an RBI single a few batters later. A runner was left in scoring position as Mizzou kept a one-run lead.

The Tigers got the run back in the bottom half when second-baseman Kelsie Lewis tried to get the third out on a throw from her knees. The ball was a tad late as Mizzou retook a two-run lead. It ended Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year Steffany Dickerson's day as she pitched 5.2 innings with two strikeouts while allowing nine hits and one earned run.

Missouri State's comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh went for naught as a leadoff single stayed stranded at second when the final strike was called.

Standout Mizzou pitcher Laurin Krings was dominant in her performance while pitching a complete game with six hits, one earned run and one walk allowed. She struck out 12 in the victory.

Missouri State hasn't lost back-to-back games since March 5 when it dropped a doubleheader to Kansas City and nationally-ranked Arkansas at the Razorback Rumble. The Bears will look to avoid a second-straight defeat and their season's end on Saturday.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader.

