Cars, Cigars, Guitars founders

shortgo.co
Just another brick in the wall
We took a tour of some of Cheyenne’s schools last week and we need more than just another brick in the wall. We need roofs and windows too. Honestly, I was a little taken aback at the condition of some of our schools, and how poorly we have been funded in Cheyenne to build new schools that reflect a modernized education environment that can produce the workforce that business now demands.
shortgo.co
Trailers for Sale or Rent
Certainly, if you have a room to let in Cheyenne you can expect to get much more than 50 cents. It might be true that if you must rent the room, you won’t be able to afford the phone, pool, pets or even cigarettes as the song King of the Road says. The fact is that the Real Estate market has been a seller’s market for quite some time in Cheyenne. The average house sold in the 400s in a recent period. Before you become too concerned, Fort Collins average was just a tick over 700 in the same period.
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Expands K9 Training Program
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there.
Cheyenne Police K-9 Team Wins Two Major Awards
Sixteen police K-9 teams from across Wyoming were sniffing around Cheyenne last week as part of their annual certification through the Wyoming Police Service Dog Association. Throughout the week, training was conducted in narcotics detection, patrol, evidence location, and tracking skills. The K-9s were also tested on protecting their handlers...
cowboystatedaily.com
Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
Yurts in the Snowy Range Mountains are Perfect Wyoming Destination
My story of how I came to live in Wyoming is short and sweet. On vacation to Yellowstone when I was in my teens, I declared, "this is where I'm going to live." I applied to the University of Wyoming a few years later, was accepted ... and at the age of 17, I moved to Laramie from Milwaukee and never once thought about leaving.
Failure to Fix Violation May Lead to Cheyenne Restaurant’s Demise
A Cheyenne restaurant's unwillingness to correct an environmental violation may force the city to close it down, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins says the restaurant, whose name isn't being disclosed at this time, has a broken grease trap and is unwilling to fix it. "This could cause sewer backups in...
buckrail.com
UW condemns ‘unfortunate’ commencement remarks made by Lummis
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Administrators and Professors from the University of Wyoming issued a statement after U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis was booed and heckled for remarks she made on sexual identity during a graduation speech last week. Lummis said in her speech that human rights are derived from God but...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 11-Year-Old Runaway Found Safe
Cheyenne police say the Laramie County Sheriff's Office located Jason, and he has been returned home safely. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old boy. According to a department Facebook post, Jason ran away from the 400 block of E. 20th St. around 10 p.m....
92-Year-Old Record Falls in Cheyenne Amid Freezing Cold
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record low temperatures. Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance all set daily record lows Saturday, while Cheyenne and Laramie both came up one...
Reports increasing for stomach-related illnesses in Wyoming
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. The post Reports increasing for stomach-related illnesses in Wyoming appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Bar Says Laramie County DA Leigh Ann Manlove Is Not Competent
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Testimony and evidence offered during the disciplinary hearing into Laramie County’s district attorney proved she had not competently fulfilled the duties of her office, according to a document filed with the Wyoming Supreme Court. The special counsel for the Wyoming...
capcity.news
Two juveniles cited with vandalism of parking facility
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On May 16, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility on 307 W. 17th St. for a report of vandalism. Officers said they saw a 14-year-old male on the top floor of the garage painting profane characters on the wall. He fled on his bicycle when officers arrived, but crashed and was detained. He had a can of spray paint and paint on his hands.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to a reported strangulation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Scottsbluff Police and Scotts Bluff County Sheriffs Officer Deputies responded to 2200 block of West 15th street in reference to a woman being choked. One witness indicated a man and a woman were physically fighting in the street, and she nearly struck them with her vehicle. The...
mybighornbasin.com
WY Dept of Health Warns Park County Residents of Stomach Flu
Park County is amongst several Wyoming counties encountering a wave of stomach illnesses, which means ill people should stay safe, stay hydrated and stay home. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have recently increased in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties and Laramie County in the south.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming’s Cheney named 2022 Profile In Courage Recipient
Boston, MA – Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) delivered the following remarks after she was recognized as a winner of the 2022 Profile In Courage Award by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation. Watch her full speech and see a transcript of her remarks below:. REP. LIZ CHENEY:. “Thank you...
Douglas Budget
Erin Freeman Selected as LCSD1’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year
South High social studies teacher Erin Freeman was recently named Laramie County School District 1’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. She was notified of the award during a surprise all school assembly on May 5 and formally recognized at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting May 16. Freeman has...
capcity.news
Removal of trees on Vandehei Ave to occur next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews will be removing trees on the north side of Vandehei Avenue next week. This work will begin on Monday, May 23, and crews will be removing trees that have caused damage to pavement and private property. Work is expected to be finished by Friday, May 27, weather permitting.
cowboystatedaily.com
Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, May 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The price of gasoline increased by 0.8 cents per gallon on Friday over the previous 24 hours to average $4.27 per gallon. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up by 6.1 cents per...
