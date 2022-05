LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — It is that time of year; wildlife experts said bears are out of hibernation and moving around in East Tennessee. One woman in Lenoir City said a bear cleaned out her bird feeder on Sunday night, visiting her home for a quick snake. Cynthia Gerding and her husband were having dinner in the backyard at their home in Lenoir City when they spotted the bear.

LENOIR CITY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO