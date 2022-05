It's time once again for us to help St. Jude's Children's Research hospital with the 2022 St. Jude dream home. The home is being built and will be located at 2015 St. Joseph Avenue which is off of Sallier Street in Lake Charles. It's valued at $600,000. The home is being built by LaRocque Homes.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO