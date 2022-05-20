ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Guau-guau! Doggie apparel gets folkloric on border with sarapes, guayaberas and dresses

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Did you know doggie apparel in El Paso can reflect Mexican culture pride?

An El Paso woman who sells regularly at various popups and markets has found a niche in selling folklorico dresses, guayaberas and sarapes made for dogs, and even wearable by some cats.

Alejandra Marquez , who will be selling her items at the Fiesta de las Luces on Saturday, said she's always enjoyed dressing up her poodle, Lila. Her business in named Lila and Friends.

"I started thinking if I like to do it, maybe other people like to do it and I started looking into what I could sell," Marquez said.

Marquez said she also noticed that people like to take their pets anywhere they can, so dressing them up for the occasion seems natural.

Marquez and her mom make some of the apparel, like bandannas made out of colorful sarape-looking fabrics. The traditional folklorico dresses, guayaberas, collars and leashes are made in Chiapas, Mexico, and are shipped to her.

Marquez said she can fit the clothes on dogs of most sizes but says she has had to request her vendor look into making items for big dogs.

"I think they tend to make the dresses for smaller dogs in Mexico because that is what they tend to have," she said. "People tend to have Chihuahuas and small dogs like that."

People often think the items are for children, until they get a closer look.

"It does catch their eye because Mexican crafts are so colorful," she said. "And I think people enjoy buying them because it gives them a connection to their Mexican culture, especially since a lot of people don't go to Juárez anymore."

The dresses and guayaberas range from about $15 on up, and the colorful collars and leashes start at about $8. Bandannas start at $5.

Follow her business at https://www.instagram.com/lilaandfriends9/

More: Fiesta de las Luces offers fun, food, music, wrestling in Downtown El Paso on Saturday

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

Where to shop

What: Lila and Friends doggie apparel

When: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Find booth at La Fiesta de Las Luces, South El Paso Street, from Paisano Drive to 4th Avenue

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Guau-guau! Doggie apparel gets folkloric on border with sarapes, guayaberas and dresses

