ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NWS confirms 7 twisters, 2 EF1 tornadoes in St. Louis region

By John Fuller, Joey Schneider
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbipw_0flFh0Vc00

ST. LOUIS – Several tornadoes ripped through Missouri and Illinois during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak in the St. Louis region.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in St. Louis County, in addition to several other tornadoes east and west of the county.

The most intense tornado from Thursday’s storms came out of southern Illinois, nearly 50 miles east of St. Louis. An EF1 tornado ripped through the Illinois cities of Greenville and Breese, reaching peak gusts of 110 miles per hour. The twister traveled nearly 17 miles over 19 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1nG1_0flFh0Vc00

Franklin County also produced an EF1 tornado. A twister through the village of Leslie delivered gusts up to 100 miles per hour over 1.3 miles and two minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMaKj_0flFh0Vc00

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service does not report any significant injuries from the EF1 tornadoes or others around the St. Louis area.

In St. Louis County, three EF0 tornadoes have been confirmed as of 3 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service tracked brief tornadoes in Kirkwood , Frontenac , and Creve Couer . Each of those twisters produced gusts of at least 80 miles per hour, but none of them stayed on the ground for more than a few minutes. All of these happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

In Franklin County, an EF0 tornado swept through 2.6 miles of Saint Clair , crossing Interstate 44 and lasting three minutes before it weakened. Another EF0 tornado rolled through southern Illinois near the village of Okawville . The tornado hit near I-64 before it crossed over the interstate, damaging some farm buildings and wheat fields.

The National Weather Service reports abundant tree damage and various levels of property damage from most of the areas hit by tornadoes Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain. There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east. There were 200 lightning strikes during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Clair, MO
City
Greenville, MO
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Kirkwood, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
WGN Radio

Will rolling blackouts hit Illinois this summer?

John Moraski of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why we may see more rolling blackouts in the Midwest this year, and why you can do to save energy. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
KMOV

Signals at Rte. K at Highway 364 functioning properly

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The traffic signal at Route K and Highway 364 in O’Fallon, Missouri were repaired after they were battered by storms that came through the St. Louis region Saturday. O’Fallon Police are asking residents to avoid the area until repairs could be made Monday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Are you an avoider or approacher when it comes to severe weather?

ST. LOUIS — It was a pretty harrowing evening Thursday with tornadoes and tornado warnings across St. Louis. After the sirens went off, some people went to their basements and tuned in to the various news platforms to get as much information as they could, while someone in my neighborhood started mowing their lawn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Twisters
FOX2now.com

20-year-old man killed in O'Fallon, Illinois

Jefferson County woman charged with manslaughter, …. Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Carlinville, …. 94-year-old man kills wife at BJC St. Peters, then …. Vacant East St. Louis home burns down Monday morning. Kirkwood breaks ground on two new elementary schools …. Tesla catches fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
northwestmoinfo.com

No More Personal Mail For Missouri Inmates

(MISSOURINET) – Prison inmates in Missouri will soon no longer be allowed to receive physical letters in the mail. Instead, they’ll receive a scanned electronic copy of letters sent by family and friends. Marshall Griffin reports:
MISSOURI STATE
thisis50.com

County Boy Records Own ShawnieB Takes Over St. Louis, Missouri!

County Boy Records Own ShawnieB takes over St. Louis, Missouri one video at a time, he has stayed consistent in all of his drops. His most recent successful video was “Chose”, which was shot by Kole, and produced by T Square Beats. ShawnieB has already established himself as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CNN

Former Amazon driver paralyzed in 2019 shooting training for Paralympics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man paralyzed from the waist down after being shot during a 2019 dispute in St. Charles isn’t giving up on his dream. In 2019, Jaylen Walker was dropping off a package at Target in St. Charles while driving for Amazon when he reportedly got into argument over parking with Larry Thomlison, 69. The confrontation ended with Walker getting shot twice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy