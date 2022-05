PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and infections are spiking again across the United States. In just the past month, COVID-19 cases have jumped more than 168% nationwide. The surge has a handful of school districts in the Philadelphia region bringing masks back to the classroom. The actual numbers are probably 10 times higher than the official count because so many people are testing at home. It has health departments and hospitals sounding the alarm, warning people to take precautions. The CDC’s COVID community transmission map is all red again for the Philadelphia tri-state region,...

