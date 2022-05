On Friday, Peugeot revealed the final homologated version of the 9X8 prototype that it plans to race starting in July of this year. Months of testing and tweaking led to a product that looked slightly different from what was unveiled last year, but none of those changes go away from the original radical plan to build a modern race car without a rear wing. In fact, the design changes are certainly more unique, and arguably more radical, than what was already revealed.

