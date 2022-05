Chapman struggled in his most recent outing, a 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Chapman entered in the ninth with the game tied 1-1 before giving up two earned runs while registering just one out in the inning. After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Chapman had been dealing with an Achilles issue, which may have contributed to his recent stumbles on the mound.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO