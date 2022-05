Nick McWilliams reporting – Expressing frustration with state government decisions, New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day is urging residents to get more involved. Recently, the Ohio House introduced legislation that would bar municipalities from regulating short-term rentals like AirBNB’s, which would negate the city’s efforts to pass legislation giving them control of whether or not to allow those types of operations or making decisions on how they would operate.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO