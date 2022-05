Tipsy Egg, a breakfast and lunch restaurant located in downtown Chandler, is open for business. The restaurant opened May 17 and serves a variety of food and beverage options, including a prickly pear blossom mimosa, brunch sangria and espresso martini. According to the business's Facebook account, the brunch restaurant staff members aim to "revolutionize the brunch scene in downtown Chandler." The inside of the restaurant has a bar section and is decorated with multiple pieces of framed artwork across the walls. Tipsy Egg is located at 1 E. Boston St., Chandler, at the southeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Boston Street. 480-909-6467. www.tipsyeggchandler.com.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO