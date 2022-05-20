OPD – National Dog Rescue Day

There are so many benefits in adopting a dog. A few big ones are that they are very loyal, super loving, and are great companions to you!

According to the ASPCA, about 3.3 million dogs are placed into shelters every year. There are so many dogs left abandoned and abused in these shelters, and they need forever loving homes!

The Odessa Animal Shelter does have many dogs up for adoption ranging in size, color, and breeds!

Here are a few photos of them. Please feel free to visit our shelter, we are sure that you will find a FUREVER best friend here.