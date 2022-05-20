ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD – National Dog Rescue Day

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLO0K_0flFa0G900

There are so many benefits in adopting a dog. A few big ones are that they are very loyal, super loving, and are great companions to you!

According to the ASPCA, about 3.3 million dogs are placed into shelters every year. There are so many dogs left abandoned and abused in these shelters, and they need forever loving homes!

The Odessa Animal Shelter does have many dogs up for adoption ranging in size, color, and breeds!

Here are a few photos of them. Please feel free to visit our shelter, we are sure that you will find a FUREVER best friend here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Odessa, TX
Pets & Animals
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Shelter Dog#Dog Rescue Adoption#Opd#National Dog Rescue Day#Aspca#Furever
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas

132
Followers
592
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States. It is located primarily in Ector County, although a small section of the city extends into Midland County. Odessa's population was 99,940 at the 2010 census, making it the 28th-most populous city in Texas; estimates as of July 2019 indicate a population of 123,334 in the city. It is the principal city of the Odessa metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Ector County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy