Elon Musk allegedly exposed himself to a SpaceX flight attendant

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, allegedly paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual assault case, according to Business Insider.

Based on the Business Insider findings, the flight attendant accuses Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Musk took to Twitter to deny all allegations, stating "...for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue" and "The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech."