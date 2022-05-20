Steelers Sign Third-Round Pick DeMarvin Leal

The Pittsburgh Steelers ink their new defensive end to his rookie deal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed third-round pick DeMarvin Leal, the team announced.

Leal comes from Texas A&M, where he recorded 133 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three seasons. He becomes the Steelers' fifth rookie to sign with the team.

Leal spoke at Rookie Minicamp, saying he's thrilled to be able to learn from players like Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt as a rookie.

"It means a lot," Leal said on having the Steelers' veterans around him. "Having all these veterans that I can learn and get wisdom from and be a sponge to all the feedback that they can give me.

"It's a blessing just to be in this situation. Just taking it day by day and trying to learn as much as I can."

Pittsburgh still needs to sign first-round pick Kenny Pickett and fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III.

