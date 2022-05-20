ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Sign Third-Round Pick DeMarvin Leal

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NRD4_0flFXsMJ00

The Pittsburgh Steelers ink their new defensive end to his rookie deal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed third-round pick DeMarvin Leal, the team announced.

Leal comes from Texas A&M, where he recorded 133 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three seasons. He becomes the Steelers' fifth rookie to sign with the team.

Leal spoke at Rookie Minicamp, saying he's thrilled to be able to learn from players like Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt as a rookie.

"It means a lot," Leal said on having the Steelers' veterans around him. "Having all these veterans that I can learn and get wisdom from and be a sponge to all the feedback that they can give me.

"It's a blessing just to be in this situation. Just taking it day by day and trying to learn as much as I can."

Pittsburgh still needs to sign first-round pick Kenny Pickett and fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Analysis

Steelers GM Candidate Says Jack Ham Couldn't Play in Today's NFL

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Hunt

ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
thecomeback.com

Seahawks release quarterback amidst Baker Mayfield rumors

The Seattle Seahawks have long been rumored to be in the running to acquire Baker Mayfield when the Cleveland Browns finally decide to part ways with him at some point before the 2022 NFL season. A move that the team has made last Friday may make those rumors even more...
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have a glut of quarterbacks right now and realized that it's time to trim some of the extras off. To that end, they have released a quarterback. On Monday, the Browns claimed defensive back Reggie Robinson off waivers. In a corresponding move, they waived quarterback Felix Harper.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Three-time Pro Bowler takes less money to re-sign with Browns

Jadevevon Clowney had one of his best NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns last year, and the veteran defensive lineman wants to keep that going. Clowney has agreed to return to the Browns on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $11 million. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, he turned down bigger offers from other teams to continue playing alongside Myles Garrett.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ham
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers have completed interview process for G.M. job

The Steelers are closing in on a new General Manager. The team has concluded the interview process and now will choose among the six candidates who received second interviews, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The Steelers had two interviews with internal candidates Brandon Hunt, their pro scouting director,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Mom Joke Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

A funny joke about Peyton and Eli Manning's mom went viral on social media this week. Olivia Manning, the mother of the legendary NFL quarterbacks, is responsible for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft only having six Super Bowl wins. That's the joke Eli Manning made about his mom, anyway.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Sign Third Round#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Texas A M#No Rush To Sign#Gm#Fpi
Yardbarker

Kevin Dotson Confirms Mitchell Trubisky is Steelers Starting QB at Camp

The biggest story coming out of the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is who will replace Ben Roethlisberger. According to one offensive lineman, Mitchell Trubisky is that guy as they begin OTAs. Offensive guard Kevin Dotson was speaking with media when he said the team told the offensive line that heading...
PITTSBURGH, PA
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Sports

Terrell Owens finally gets first win in Fan Controlled Football

After more than a month in Fan Controlled Football -- and more than a decade after his last victory in the NFL -- Terrell Owens has his first win in the league. Owens got off to an 0-5 start in FCF, with his first four losses coming with the Zappers before he was dealt to the Knights of Degen and lost in his debut.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce They've Signed A Former All-Pro Cornerback

One of the main reasons the Baltimore Ravens were unable to make the playoffs last season was because their secondary was decimated by injuries. On Tuesday, the front office bolstered that unit by signing a former All-Pro cornerback. The Ravens announced that they've agreed to terms with Kyle Fuller on...
BALTIMORE, MD
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy