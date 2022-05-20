City Announces Opening of Community Pools

The City of Jacksonville Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) is excited to announce the opening of 22 community pools on Saturday, May 28.

Pools will open in phases this year. The first set of pools will open prior to Memorial Day weekend. The second set of pools will open prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Outdoor pools are open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The following pools will be open on Saturday, May 28:

Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.

Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.

Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.

Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.

Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.

Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.

Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.

Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.

Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

Julius Guinyard Park – 1358 Jefferson St.

Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.

Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.

Charles Clark Pool – 8793 Sibbald Rd.

Raines High School – 3663 Raines Ave.

Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.

Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.

Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.

Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.

Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.

In addition, six community pools will open on Thursday, July 2. These pools include: