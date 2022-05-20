ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

City Announces Opening of Community Pools

Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqNfm_0flFTVpC00

The City of Jacksonville Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) is excited to announce the opening of 22 community pools on Saturday, May 28.

Pools will open in phases this year. The first set of pools will open prior to Memorial Day weekend. The second set of pools will open prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Outdoor pools are open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The following pools will be open on Saturday, May 28:

  • Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd.
  • Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd.
  • Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave.
  • Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd.
  • Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave.
  • Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.
  • Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd.
  • Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St.
  • Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd.
  • Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St.
  • Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W.
  • Julius Guinyard Park – 1358 Jefferson St.
  • Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St.
  • Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St.
  • Charles Clark Pool – 8793 Sibbald Rd.
  • Raines High School – 3663 Raines Ave.
  • Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd.
  • Westside High School – 5530 Firestone Rd.
  • Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N.
  • Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave.
  • Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave.
  • Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd.

In addition, six community pools will open on Thursday, July 2. These pools include:

  • San Souci/Adolph Wurn Park – 2115 Dean Rd.
  • Golfair/Clanzel T Brown Park – 4415 Moncrief Rd.
  • Emmett Reed Park – 1093 W. 6th St.
  • Mallison Park – 3133 Lenox Ave.
  • Eugene Butler/ YMWLA – 900 Acorn St.
  • Riverside High School – 1200 S. McDuff Ave.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferson Park#Robert Kennedy#Outdoor Pools#Prcs#Sandalwood High School#Pine Forest#Mandarin High School#Raines High School#Westside High School#Fletcher High School#Seagate Ave#Lakeshore Middle School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

110
Followers
294
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida, and is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States as of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy