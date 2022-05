New Hampshire is far behind other New England states and others across the country when it comes to collecting funds from the driving public for highway improvements. In many parts of the east, drivers can travel hundreds of miles without encountering a toll booth. That is not the case in New Hampshire. Toll booths along the Spaulding Turnpike are still slowing traffic. Podcast producer Roger Wood recently spoke with Rep. Tim Horrigan, D-Durham. He introduced legislation that would mandate all booths be removed by the year 2035.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO