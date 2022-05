TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute could soon be getting a second Culver’s restaurant. An application sent to the Vigo County Area Planning Department shows that Culver’s Terre Haute is hoping to develop a Culver’s at the Fairgrounds subdivision on a parcel of land at 3901 U.S. Highway 41 owned by the Wabash Valley Fair Association, Inc.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO