The homeless population count in Carlsbad dropped 20% since 2020 while San Diego County’s increased 10% based on the latest regional count. “The city of Carlsbad does have a comprehensive plan, some short term and long-term programs and objectives that we are working on and so it is a high priority for the city council and they have adopted a plan that we are working on and it is a five year goal,” Carlsbad Housing & Homeless Services Director Mandy Mills said.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO