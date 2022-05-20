ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County authorities investigate bank robbery, search for suspect continues

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County, PA — The East Hempfield Township Police Department says it is investigating a bank robbery that happened just before 10:00 AM on Friday....

Man threatened people with gun in Waynesboro, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing terroristic threat charges after a police incident in Waynesboro Tuesday morning. Police say a 37-year-old man threatened two people with a handgun in the 200 block of North Potomac Street. Authorities unsuccessfully tried multiple efforts to establish communication with the man.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Suspects Wanted in Theft at Famous Footwear Store

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing from the Famous Footwear store located at 215 W. Lincoln Highway in Exton, Pennsylvania. The theft occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at or around 7:45...
EXTON, PA
Possible reward for information leading to arrest in 2019 robbery case

Dauphin County, PA — The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On March 19, 2019, at approximately 12:42 hours, the Highspire Police Department was dispatched to 600 Second Street, DR KS Food Mart in Highspire for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Hempfield Township, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
State Trooper charged with assaulting a motorist during an arrest

FRANKLIN TWP, ADAMS CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced Tuesday that a State Trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest in February. According to PSP, a criminal complaint filed against Trooper Israel T. Moore alleges that he used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of the motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of February 13th.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Man wanted for role in drug delivery that resulted in death, police say

Lancaster County, PA — A Lancaster man is wanted after being charged for his role in a drug delivery that resulted in death, according to authorities. Police say 28-year-old Javonne T. King, of Lancaster, was charged after he used a cellular telephone to communicate with another person to coordinate a time and place to meet for an illicit drug transaction.
LANCASTER, PA
Two-vehicle crash injures two in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Penn Grant Road in West Lampeter Township shortly before 3:15 p.m. Two people were transported to a local hospital...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Student Stabbed at Chester County High School

Police are searching for a teenager accused of stabbing another student multiple times at a Chester County school early Tuesday morning. Oddell Cannon, 16, of Coatesville, was involved in a fight with the other student inside a bathroom at Coatesville Area Senior High School in Caln Township, investigators said. During...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Suspect in custody after shooting at York County Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, Newberry Township Police received a call detailing a potential active shooter situation at the Walmart Supercenter in Newberry Township, York County. Officers arrived within one minute. "Officers encountered an individual who identified himself as an off-duty officer who actually had...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster man arrested, charged with strangulation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man was charged with strangulation after an altercation over the weekend. On May 21, at around 11 a.m., Bobby Hallager, 41, is accused of grabbing the victim's neck with both hands, forcing them to the ground and impeding their ability to breathe, according to police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Wilmington Police Investigating Northeast Boulevard Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in the 2600 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police say they located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim and a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who were transported to the hospital in...
WILMINGTON, DE
One killed, one injured, in York County shooting, police say

York County, PA — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in York County on Saturday evening. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Hill Street in Spring Garden Township around 6:15 PM for a report of a woman laying on the ground beside her truck.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Many animals saved, others dead following Luzerne County house fire

BLACK CREEK TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of animals were inside a home in Luzerne County when it broke into flames on Tuesday. Firefighters from numerous fire companies were called to the house fire around 11:15 AM on Tuesday. Emergency personnel from Luzerne County and Northern Schuylkill County...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Student At Coatesville Area Senior High School Stabbed During Fight, School District Says

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A student from Coatesville Area Senior High School is being treated at a hospital after being stabbed during a fight Tuesday morning, according to a school district official. Police are searching for the suspect. Students say the person was stabbed multiple times after a fight broke out. Police are still working to figure out what lead up to that fight. Chopper 3 was over Coatesville Area Senior High School, where several school buses were lined up. Students in 11th and 12th grades were dismissed early. The stabbing is the second serious incident to happen at this school in as many weeks. Just last week, parents say there was a bomb threat made here. Now after this stabbing, parents are even more worried. “I was just crying at home, and not knowing what was going on. But this is just one thing because before we had a bomb threat, and I’m just tired,” parent Teresa Pedraza said. “I’m just angry and scared and don’t know where to turn.” The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Caln Township Police say officers know who the suspect is but no arrests have been made.
COATESVILLE, PA
Man arrested for harassing Facebook messages, violating PFA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested Jose Rafael Colon-Alvarado, 27, and have charged him with indirect criminal contempt for violating a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order. On Feb. 15, Manheim Township Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Colon-Alvarado for violating an PFA. Police say the...
MANHEIM, PA

