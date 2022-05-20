Lancaster County authorities investigate bank robbery, search for suspect continues

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A student from Coatesville Area Senior High School is being treated at a hospital after being stabbed during a fight Tuesday morning, according to a school district official. Police are searching for the suspect. Students say the person was stabbed multiple times after a fight broke out. Police are still working to figure out what lead up to that fight. Chopper 3 was over Coatesville Area Senior High School, where several school buses were lined up. Students in 11th and 12th grades were dismissed early. The stabbing is the second serious incident to happen at this school in as many weeks. Just last week, parents say there was a bomb threat made here. Now after this stabbing, parents are even more worried. “I was just crying at home, and not knowing what was going on. But this is just one thing because before we had a bomb threat, and I’m just tired,” parent Teresa Pedraza said. “I’m just angry and scared and don’t know where to turn.” The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Caln Township Police say officers know who the suspect is but no arrests have been made.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO