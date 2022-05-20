ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Return of the US Postal Service Dropbox to Will Rogers Station in Santa Monica

By David Ganezer
smobserved.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank God for life's little pleasures! The mailbox in front of Wells Fargo station post office, at Euclid and Wilshire, is once again bolted in the cement where it belongs....

www.smobserved.com

Comments / 1

Related
Saurabh

The most expensive places to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

24 Months After Completion, the Massive Block Apartments on Lincoln Blvd in Santa Monica are Empty

What was built on the former Norms restaurant site at Colorado and Lincoln Blvd at a cost of $40 million, is five stories tall and is pretty much devoid of people?. Convinced that renters could and would pay top dollar to live ANYWHERE in Santa Monica, developers demolished the block of buildings between Colorado and the freeway 3 years ago and began to build like mad. Pack and stack apartment buildings now cover a neighborhood where traffic is constant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

9 charged in Orange County illegal gambling bust

SANTA, Calif. - Nine people have been charged in connection with a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion and drug trafficking in Santa Ana, according to federal indictments unsealed Wednesday. Five defendants were arrested Wednesday morning. Two others were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Two others are at-large. Four defendants charged with conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Will Rogers
foxla.com

SoCal gas prices drop by largest amounts since April

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 27 Wednesday, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.091 after being unchanged or changing by one-tenth of a cent for five consecutive days. The average price is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Wells Fargo#Will Rogers Station#Post Office
Secret LA

Los Angeles Named One Of The Top CA Places To Live In 2022

You’re living in one of the best places in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Places to Live in California in 2022-2023” . Los Angeles was named the 6th best place to live in California, following Santa Barbara at #5 with San Francisco coming in at #2, and San Jose taking the top spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Ballona Creek homeless encampment continues to frustrate Del Rey residents

RVs parked in Playa Del Rey continue to frustrate residents even after the city lifted the towing ban. "I've been saying this for the last two years," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "People think this is about campaign season, no." Tired of inaction from the City of Los Angeles, residents around Ballona Creek were forced to call the Sheriff for help, nearly six weeks after the city's towing moratorium was lifted. "We want everyone taken care of — the people dwelling here and the people that are living here," said Playa Del Rey resident Lisa Carrington. The frustrations reached a climax on Friday when one...
DEL REY, CA
CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy