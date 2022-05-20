Women’s Monthly Breakfast

Partial reopening to include lunch-only service followed by a full reopening later this summer. The meal site at Good Neighbors in Riverside will reopen on Wednesday, June 1, resuming services that were temporarily shut down due to the pandemic. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. (except holidays), offering a warm and inviting place to spend some time. A delicious home-cooked lunch, prepared by volunteers, will be served at 11:30 a.m. each day. Lunch is free of charge, and all are welcome.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO