Seekonk Softball's Opening Day

The Riverside Middle School baseball team, now 11-0, continued its undefeated journey Tuesday night May 24th by shutting out Cole MS of East Greenwich 4-0. The game, although tightly played, was never in doubt. Riverside jumped out on top early and never looked back. Aidan Martins led off the first inning by getting to 1st base on a strike out but wild pitch. Gavin Palumbo then walked and both runners advanced with a double steal. Jayden Healey then smashed a double which plated both Martins and Palumbo. Healey then scored from 3rd base on a pass ball and the Vikings were quickly up 3-0 in the first inning.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO