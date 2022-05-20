Seekonk Softball's Opening Day

Today’s cooler weather means hot action for East Providence Softball, baseball, volleyball, tennis and track & field teams. On the softball and baseball diamonds, Martin and Riverside middle schools continue their run toward possible state championships. The 10-0 Riverside boys baseball team continues their undefeated march with a semi final game against Cole MS of East Greenwich today at Pierce Stadium. Game time is 5 pm. A win today sends RMS to the quarter finals on Thursday, most likely also at Pierce. The boys middle school state championship game is slated for Thursday, June 2nd at Pierce Stadium also.
