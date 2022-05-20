ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Crack Seal Maintenance Road Closure Road List 5

As part of the 2021-2022 Crack Seal Maintenance Project throughout Las Cruces streets, some city streets will temporarily have lane closures beginning Monday May 23, 2022.

The following affected streets include:

  • Rinconada Boulevard: From Settlers Pass to 700 feet north of Via Del Valle. That work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Tuscan Hills Lane: From Sedona Hills Parkway to Eastern Canyon Loop. That work will be in City Council District 6.
  • Ava Avenue: From Kerry Ann Place to the end of the pavement. That work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Del West Avenue: From Del Rey Boulevard to the end of the pavement. That work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Check Court: From Del Rey Boulevard to Kerry Ann Place. That work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Zachary Place: From Del West Avenue to Check Court. That work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Kerry Ann Place: From Ava Avenue to Check Court. That work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Whitney Place: From Ava Avenue to the cul-de-sac. That work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Zeno Place: From Ava Avenue to the cul-de-sac. That work will be in City Council District 5.

The work is estimated to take five working days to complete.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, leaving evenings and weekends free of construction activity. Temporary lane closures will not go into effect until the morning rush hour has ended and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.

Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

For information, contact the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

