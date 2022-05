The 100th anniversary of Fordson High School’s opening, which was celebrated recently, honored the rich tradition of the school, and the memories people had of the building. Among Fordson High School’s famous alumni, are Joe Carl (author of the University of Michigan’s fight song “Let’s Go Blue!”); at least one real-life Rosie the Riveter (Helen Kushnir); Olympic boxer Chuck Davey; former MIT president, and presidential advisor Jerome Wiesner; former UAW president Walter Reuther; founder and owner of Little Caesars Pizza and Motor City Casino Marian Bayoff Ilitch; Top Chef Season 12 winner Mei Lin; and several others.

