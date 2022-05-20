Thomas Branigan Memorial Library celebrates “An Ocean of Possibilities” during this year’s Summer Reading Program.

As part of the summer reading program, you are invited to join library staff in crafting ocean-themed refrigerator magnets. This craft workshop will be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the Roadrunner Room at Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

All materials will be provided but registration is required. You can register for the “Bit of Blue: Resin-Poured Ocean Magnets” workshop on the Library’s Event Calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.

For information, contact Shaunna Foster, writer, at 575/528-3406 or by email at sfoster@las-cruces.org.