Expanded Early Voting Begins at City Hall Saturday, May 21, 2022

Registered voters in Dona Ana County can begin casting their ballots Saturday for the 2022 New Mexico Primary Election at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main Street.

Early Voting and Absentee Voting began Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Dona Ana County Government Center on North Motel Boulevard. This Saturday at 11 a.m., eight additional Early Voting locations (listed below) in Dona Ana County including Las Cruces City Hall will open their doors to allow voters the ability to cast a ballot ahead of the June 7 Primary Election.

Beginning this Saturday, May 21, the eight additional locations will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday.

Early and Absentee Voting will continue at the Dona Ana Government Center, 845 N. Motel Boulevard, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday until June 3 (excluding Memorial Day, Monday, May 30). This location will also have extended hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

OPEN FOR EARLY AND ABSENTEE VOTING

ADDITIONAL EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

At City Hall, early voting will be conducted in the lobby.

Election Day for the New Mexico Primary is Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 42 voting day locations will be utilized throughout Doña Ana County. For a complete list of locations please visit: https://www.donaanacountyelections.com/locations/

For more information, call the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office, at 575/647-7428, or go online at www.dacelections.com.