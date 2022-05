VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Terre Haute Police Department has confirmed that there has been a fatality related to the house fire. The investigation is ongoing. 1st UPDATE: Fire crews are leaving the scene at 7 a.m. The fire is out. There is now a large police presence on scene as the cause of the fire is investigated.

