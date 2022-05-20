ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray left out of PFF's 'shooting stars' QB tier

 4 days ago
The NFL offseason is the time for online publications and websites to create lists, rankings and tiers. We find player rankings, position rankings, power rankings and more.

PFF ranked NFL starting quarterbacks but did so by putting them in tiers.

Arizona Cardinals fans will be disappointed to see where they rank Kyler Murray.

Their first tier are the “golden oldies,” or the quarterbacks in their 30s or 40s who are still playing at a high level.

The next tier has “shooting stars,” players under 30 who are the best. One would think that Murray should be in this group, considering what he has accomplished in his three years in the league.

He is not.

He is included in the next tier — the most polarizing players. He is grouped with Derek Carr and Dak Prescott.

It is true that Murray’s seasons have been uneven because injuries have affected his performance late in seasons. He has not yet thrown for 30 touchdown passes in a season or reached 4,000 passing yards.

But he is at or near the top of many passing metrics and he has led the Cardinals from being a three-win team to an 11-win playoff team.

It feels like people find him polarizing more for his personality than for his play. his on-field play is dynamic but he isn’t the affable, fiery leader people expect him to be.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t great. He is not an elite player yet but he is certainly one of the league’s shooting stars.

