Vickey Woolsey Coleman Hansen, 77, passed away at home from Alzheimer’s on May 19, 2022. She was born in Panguitch, Utah, on July 24, 1944, to Wells Woolsey and Beth Cottam. She was the oldest of five siblings and spent her childhood in Escalante, Utah. She married Dan Coleman on Oct. 1, 1960, and together they raised four children on the Salt Gulch Ranch near Boulder, Utah.

