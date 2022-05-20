NYC Parks, The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, New York City Football Club and Congressman Torres Celebrate Crotona Park Soccer Field Renovation

Modern luxury has a bold new face and name in New York City: Central Park Tower, a soaring citadel of glass and steel that rises, appropriately, on Billionaires’ Row, a stretch of West 57th Street renowned for its array of supertall buildings boasting some of the most expensive, sought-after real estate in the world. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, with sumptuous yet exquisitely tailored interiors by Rottet Studio, the 1,550-foot edifice is the tallest residential building in the world and the second tallest building in New York City, just behind One World Trade Center. While the structure itself is a marvel of cutting-edge contemporary engineering and architectural derring-do, the nuanced interiors broker a rapprochement between modern glamour and old-school New York residential finery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO