ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Nominees for District Court Judge Announced

KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn behalf of the Judicial Nominating Commission, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who serves as Chairman, announced today that the Commission has completed its consideration of all who have expressed interest...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington senator's retirement catches would-be challenger off guard

(The Center Square) – When Washington state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announced his retirement, it caught his would-be challenger by surprise. On Friday, Pasco Councilmember Nikki Torres, a Republican, filed to run for the seat in the newly redrawn 15th Legislative District encompassing the eastern half of Yakima County in Eastern Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Dakota secretary of state rejects proposed ballot question

(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s Secretary of State has rejected a petition for a proposed ballot question to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution. It’s the second petition Secretary of State Al Jaeger has rejected in the past few months, both of which have ended with Jaeger reporting violations to the Attorney General for investigation.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

State budget stalemate ends as 10 bills advance

An Iowa Senate panel, in a daylong session, advanced 10 budget bills May 19 after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations among GOP legislative leaders and the governor. Gov. Kim Reynolds and House Republicans had proposed to spend about $8.2 billion from the state general fund for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2022. The House passed nine budget bills last month, which have been awaiting Senate action.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Chugwater, WY
City
Afton, WY
City
Big Piney, WY
City
Laramie, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana lawmakers ban transgender girls from girls' sports at K-12 schools

Transgender girls in Indiana, regardless of their physical characteristics or gender identity, are prohibited by law from participating in girls athletics or sports teams at all public and private elementary, middle and high schools beginning July 1. The Republican-controlled General Assembly on Tuesday enacted into law House Enrolled Act 1041,...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noem reports fundraising down to the last dollar

(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem detailed $3.35 million in campaign fundraising this year, right down to the last dollar. The 197-page report filed with Secretary of State Steve Barnett's office includes a list of contributions as small as $1. The deadline to file campaign fundraising and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Kirkbride
Person
Mark Gordon
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia lawmakers plan to vote on budget deal June 1

(The Center Square) – After more than two months of negotiation, Virginia lawmakers are nearing a deal on the state’s biennial budget plan and intend to hold a vote on compromise legislation June 1. The House of Delegates, which has narrow Republican control, and the Senate, which has...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

An iconoclast in the Wyoming Legislature faces a pair of challengers

With a few days left in Wyoming’s campaign filing period, a polarizing state representative is already facing two primary challengers. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has emerged as an outspoken support of Rep. Liz Cheney. That has earned him substantial backlash from his own party and created a possible opening for a challenger. Brown himself acknowledges that reality. “They both see the opportunity to act in a situation like this,” he said of his opponents. Those opponents are Dean Petersen, a 40-year-old veteran and videographer, and Alan Sheldon, a 39-year-old self-described “genuine conservative” with experience in the aerospace and IT fields. Both Sheldon and Petersen took issue with Brown’s voting record on hot-button issues that have divided Wyoming Republicans. “Many of us were disappointed that Landon Brown attempted to legalize recreational marijuana by cosponsoring House Bill 209 in 2021,” Petersen said in a statement. “The year before, Brown voted against HB 108 designed to help fight illegal immigration. Also in 2020, Brown voted to expand Medicaid through HB 0075. Last fall, he voted against House Bill 1001 which would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccine mandates.” Sheldon expressed similar concerns. “I decided to run because I didn’t like the way the incumbent had been voting since taking office,” he said. “I believe that my district is more conservative, and our current representative is definitely a moderate if you use the party platform as an indicator.” The Wyoming Republican Party platform is deeply conservative. On the topic of same-sex marriage, for instance, it states that “the definition of marriage is the union of one man and one woman.” Brown responded to the criticism by noting that many of the issues he supports have broad backing in Wyoming. “Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, the vaccine mandates — everything along those lines ... they still are all sticky issues,” Brown said. “With marijuana and Medicaid, it is an overwhelming majority in both parties that actually support those two in Wyoming. My goal is to represent the majority of my constituency the majority of the time.” Both of Brown’s challengers have priorities beyond addressing his voting record. One of the first things Petersen said he’d like to focus on is combating sexual harassment. “I’ve had friends, mostly women, complain of street harassment even in Wyoming, and I’d like to create legislation to help all of us fight that by having a system in which cell phone videos of harassers can be submitted to law enforcement to face clearer legal consequences for their actions,” he said. “I hope that having new legislation against this behavior might make for a cultural shift against street harassment.” Sheldon said he would first focus on efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Brown has served in the Legislature since January 2017. On the last day of the most recent legislative session, it appeared that time was coming to an end. Addressing his colleagues from the House floor, Brown, who received hate mail and threats for not toeing the party line, indicated his time in the Legislature might soon be over.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Supreme Court#Judicial District#District Court#The Wyoming State Bar
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. McMaster signs bill to end minimum wage exception for disabled people

(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law that will end a minimum wage exception for those with disabilities. S. 533 will require the end to using an exception to the federal $7.25 minimum wage for workers with disabilities who worked in sheltered workshops on Aug. 1, 2024.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

New York seeks ways to use closed prisons

(The Center Square) – Redevelopment of New York's prisons will be the task of a commission tasked with finding new ways to use state properties. Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled the members this week. The move comes after she closed six such facilities last fall; New York closed more than 20 other prisons in the past 15 years.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kelly signs tax relief bill for farmers, ranchers

(The Center Square) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation into law this week that cuts taxes for farmers and ranchers impacted by natural disasters. House Bill 2239 provides a sales tax exemption for agricultural fencing and allows county commissions to abate property taxes for damaged properties when the governor has declared a disaster.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Pennsylvania's pandemic spending sets up a 'fiscal cliff'

(The Center Square) – A new report warns that some states, including Pennsylvania, may be relying too much on short-term federal funds for long-term expenses. Doing so sets up states for a “fiscal cliff” that causes future budget problems. The report from the Volcker Alliance, a nonprofit...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana bill to ban use of hand-held cell phones while driving passes House

(The Center Square) — A bill to outlaw hand-held cell phones while driving is heading to the Louisiana Senate after lawmakers in the House approved the measure this week. The House voted 55-38 to approve House Bill 376, sponsored by Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, to prohibit the use of cell phones while driving, with some exceptions. A similar bill cleared the house during the last legislative session, but fell short in the Senate.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy