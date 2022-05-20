Q. I'm looking for two videos and I'm not finding the link. The instructor gave links but they do not work. Thank you

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges is opening up about his serious bout with Covid, saying he came “pretty close to dying” and noting that “Covid made my cancer look like nothing.” In an interview with People magazine, Bridges describes struggling for breath and being in pain during the illness, saying, “I couldn’t even roll over in bed without calling the nurse to help me with the oxygen.” The 72-year-old Bridges contracted Covid in January of last year shortly after beginning chemotherapy for lymphoma. His cancer is now in remission. At the time of his health crisis, Bridges was in...

NFL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO