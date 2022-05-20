ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
August 08 Shares New Project "Towards The Sun" ft. ScHoolboy Q

By Aron A.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the two years since August 08 shared Emotional Cuh, he's offered very little music. In 2021, he dropped off "Keep Me Around" along with a few guest appearances,...

Travis Scott Teases "Utopia" Release With Photos Of Recording Sessions

Travis Scott has been hinting at a new album for a while now. Way back in February of last year, the rapper detailed his upcoming album Utopia, saying that it would "expand [his] sound." Since then, he's been dropping a trail of information for the forthcoming project, from buying Young Thug and Roddy Ricch Utopia chains to previewing a new verse off of "Escape Plan," a song off the album.
Jim Jones & Maino Team Up As Lobby Boyz On "Slide" Featuring Fivio Foreign

Jim Jones and Maino announced they would be teaming up to form the Lobby Boyz a while back, and, so far, it looks like the collaboration has been fruitful. Jones and Maino dropped their first single as the duo back in February, fittingly titled "Lobby Boyz Anthem." Last week they announced the release date for their self-titled debut, and also showed off its cover art, which shows the two looming over the New York City skyline. Their announcement also hinted at a Fivio Foreign collab, which got fans extremely eager to hear what they'd be releasing next.
Schoolboy Q
Terrace Martin
Snoop Dogg
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Kanye West Returns To Instagram With New McDonald's Project

Last time Kanye West was on Instagram, he was having himself a bit of a meltdown due to the existence of Pete Davidson. Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian and Kanye was taking exception to this. After weeks of going after the man, Kanye decided to take a break from Instagram and has since been fairly quiet.
Rick Ross Shares His Thoughts On The Tesla Cybertruck

Rick Ross has a long-documented passion for cars. The Richer Than I Ever Been has been rapping about BMW 745s and other classic cars since his debut single "Hustlin'" in 2006. In the weeks leading up to his recent car and bike show in Atlanta, Ricky Rozay regularly showcased an incredible variety of vehicles on his Instagram, from rare collector's items like a mint condition 1959 El Camino to more eccentric purchases like go-karts and vintage NASCAR cars.
Chris Brown Fan Says He Kicked Her Out For Not Hooking Up With Him

The We In Miami Podcast is known for its funny and entertaining commentary. Touching on hot topics like relationships, celebrities, and anything Miami-related, the show puts out weekly episodes with different panel guests. In a clip from a forthcoming show, a guest recalls a moment she spent with, the one...
Logic Claims "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind" Was Actually A Satire

Logic says that his 2019 album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, was a "social experiment," and that he created the album as a satire to be intentionally controversial. Logic discussed the polarizing project during a back and forth with fans on Twitter, Sunday. When asked if there exists a side...
