Aaron Donald Can Retire in Peace if He Really Wanted

By Lee DeLapp
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

On Friday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , retirement is reportedly still on the table for Aaron Donald unless he gets a contract that satisfies him. Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington wonder what number he's looking for, what he's worth, and if he could realistically walk away at the top of his game. They agree if anyone could, it is Donald who's achieved everything a player could hope for in an 8-year span.

Jonas Knox: "Are we looking at $30 million a year? At this point, 30 years old and if the Rams don't meet that asking price, are we buying that Aaron Donald is just gonna walk away and say goodbye to football?"
LaVar Arrington: "He certainly will walk away, I would assume. He's got a lot going on. He's very well revered, loved. He stays active and in his home community back in Pittsburgh. He's done well. One thing about him, he's a modest dude and if he were to walk away today, he's walk away being arguably the most dominant defender since since Reggie White on a defensive line, and no one will ever question his greatness. And he's got a Super Bowl. He's got every award that you could ever win. I think he would be able to retire in peace and move on and would have a ton of opportunities."
Brady Quinn: "He has been the most consistent, best player since he entered the league. We can say Tom Brady's resume, he's a first ballot Hall of Famer, like we could put him in now. You could put Aaron Donald in right now. That's how legitimately good he has been every week, every year, every single game, every drive. Like, I think he's an alien. I'll be honest with you. I'm pretty sure he's not from this planet...
He deserves $30 million a year. Maybe even more than that. If there's any player, anyone outside of the quarterback position that impacts the game and deserves it based on what they've done what they can do, he deserves it."

Comments / 0

FOX Sports Radio

